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Lola Créton Lola Créton
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Créton

Lola Créton

Lola Créton

Date of Birth
16 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Trouble at Timpetill 6.4
Trouble at Timpetill (2008)
Something in the Air 5.7
Something in the Air (2012)
Fire 5.6
Fire (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fire 5.6
Fire Avec amour et acharnement
Romantic 2022, France
Watch trailer
Corniche Kennedy 5.3
Corniche Kennedy Corniche Kennedy
Drama 2016, France
Watch trailer
Bastards 5.4
Bastards Les salauds
Drama 2013, France / Germany
Watch trailer
Something in the Air 5.7
Something in the Air Après mai
Drama 2012, France
Watch trailer
Trouble at Timpetill 6.4
Trouble at Timpetill Enfants de Timpelbach, Les
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2008, France
Watch trailer
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