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About
Filmography
Lola Créton
Lola Créton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Créton
Lola Créton
Lola Créton
Date of Birth
16 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
Trouble at Timpetill
(2008)
5.7
Something in the Air
(2012)
5.6
Fire
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2016
2013
2012
2008
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.6
Fire
Avec amour et acharnement
Romantic
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.3
Corniche Kennedy
Corniche Kennedy
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Bastards
Les salauds
Drama
2013, France / Germany
Watch trailer
5.7
Something in the Air
Après mai
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Trouble at Timpetill
Enfants de Timpelbach, Les
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
2008, France
Watch trailer
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