Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mosab Hassan Yousef
Mosab Hassan Yousef
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mosab Hassan Yousef
Mosab Hassan Yousef
Mosab Hassan Yousef
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Green Prince
(2014)
Filmography
7.6
The Green Prince
The Green Prince
Thriller, Drama, Documentary
2014, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Israel
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree