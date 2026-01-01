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Filmography
Lloyd Kramer
Lloyd Kramer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lloyd Kramer
Lloyd Kramer
Lloyd Kramer
Date of Birth
25 November 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
5.3
Liz & Dick
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
5.3
Liz & Dick
Liz & Dick
Biography, Romantic, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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