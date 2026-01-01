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Lloyd Kramer Lloyd Kramer
Kinoafisha Persons Lloyd Kramer

Lloyd Kramer

Lloyd Kramer

Date of Birth
25 November 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Liz & Dick 5.3
Liz & Dick (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Liz & Dick 5.3
Liz & Dick Liz & Dick
Biography, Romantic, Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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