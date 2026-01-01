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Katherine Hicks
Katherine Hicks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Hicks
Katherine Hicks
Katherine Hicks
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.7
Black & White & Sex
(2012)
Filmography
5.7
Black & White & Sex
Black & White & Sex
Drama
2012, Australia
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