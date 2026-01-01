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Laura Berlin Laura Berlin
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Berlin

Laura Berlin

Laura Berlin

Date of Birth
13 March 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Vikings: Valhalla 7.3
Vikings: Valhalla (2022)
Rubinrot 6.4
Rubinrot (2013)
Emerald Green 5.9
Emerald Green (2016)

Filmography

Vikings: Valhalla 7.3
Vikings: Valhalla
Drama, Action, History 2022, USA/Ireland/Canada
Emerald Green 5.9
Emerald Green Smaragdgrün
Fantasy 2016, Germany
Rubinrot 6.4
Rubinrot Rubinrot
Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, Germany
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