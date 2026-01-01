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About
Filmography
Laura Berlin
Laura Berlin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Berlin
Laura Berlin
Laura Berlin
Date of Birth
13 March 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
Vikings: Valhalla
(2022)
6.4
Rubinrot
(2013)
5.9
Emerald Green
(2016)
Filmography
7.3
Vikings: Valhalla
Drama, Action, History
2022, USA/Ireland/Canada
5.9
Emerald Green
Smaragdgrün
Fantasy
2016, Germany
6.4
Rubinrot
Rubinrot
Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, Germany
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