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Kinoafisha
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Peter Templeman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Templeman
Peter Templeman
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Templeman
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
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