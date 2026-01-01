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Kinoafisha Persons Peter Templeman Awards

Awards and nominations of Peter Templeman

Peter Templeman
Awards and nominations of Peter Templeman
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
 Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
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