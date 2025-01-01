Menu
Matt Duffer
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best International
Nominee
