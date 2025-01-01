Menu
Matt Duffer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matt Duffer
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
