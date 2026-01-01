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Alec Su Alec Su
Kinoafisha Persons Alec Su

Alec Su

Alec Su

Date of Birth
11 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Back to 1942 6.3
Back to 1942 (2012)
A Tibetan Love Song 5.9
A Tibetan Love Song (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Back to 1942 6.3
Back to 1942 Yi jiu si er
Drama 2012, China
Watch trailer
A Tibetan Love Song 5.9
A Tibetan Love Song Kang ding qing ge
Drama 2010, China
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