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About
Filmography
Alec Su
Alec Su
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alec Su
Alec Su
Alec Su
Date of Birth
11 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
Back to 1942
(2012)
5.9
A Tibetan Love Song
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
Back to 1942
Yi jiu si er
Drama
2012, China
Watch trailer
5.9
A Tibetan Love Song
Kang ding qing ge
Drama
2010, China
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