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Natalie Gal Natalie Gal
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Gal

Natalie Gal

Natalie Gal

Date of Birth
18 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
blue-green
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Syrup 6.4
Syrup (2012)

Filmography

Syrup 6.4
Syrup Syrup
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
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