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Natalie Gal
Natalie Gal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Gal
Natalie Gal
Natalie Gal
Date of Birth
18 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
blue-green
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Syrup
(2012)
Filmography
6.4
Syrup
Syrup
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
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