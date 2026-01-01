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Laura Gigante Laura Gigante
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Gigante

Laura Gigante

Laura Gigante

Date of Birth
3 April 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Albakiara 2.4
Albakiara (2008)

Filmography

Albakiara 2.4
Albakiara Albakiara
Action, Musical, Drama, Thriller, Comedy 2008, Italy
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