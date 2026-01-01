Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Laura Gigante
Laura Gigante
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Gigante
Laura Gigante
Laura Gigante
Date of Birth
3 April 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
2.4
Albakiara
(2008)
Filmography
2.4
Albakiara
Albakiara
Action, Musical, Drama, Thriller, Comedy
2008, Italy
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree