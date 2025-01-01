Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Marjane Satrapi Awards

Marjane Satrapi
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Animated Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011 Venice Film Festival 2011
Golden Lion
Nominee
