Marjane Satrapi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marjane Satrapi
Marjane Satrapi
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marjane Satrapi
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Animated Film
Nominee
Best Animated Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Golden Lion
Nominee
Golden Lion
Nominee
