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Edward Rigby Edward Rigby
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Rigby

Edward Rigby

Edward Rigby

Date of Birth
5 February 1879
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 April 1951
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

A Canterbury Tale 7.3
A Canterbury Tale (1944)
The Girl Was Young 6.9
The Girl Was Young (1937)

Filmography

A Canterbury Tale 7.3
A Canterbury Tale A Canterbury Tale
Comedy, Drama, Detective 1944, Great Britain
The Girl Was Young 6.9
The Girl Was Young Young and Innocent
Thriller, Mystery, Crime 1937, Great Britain
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