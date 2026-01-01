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Filmography
Edward Rigby
Edward Rigby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Rigby
Edward Rigby
Edward Rigby
Date of Birth
5 February 1879
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 April 1951
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
A Canterbury Tale
(1944)
6.9
The Girl Was Young
(1937)
Filmography
7.3
A Canterbury Tale
A Canterbury Tale
Comedy, Drama, Detective
1944, Great Britain
6.9
The Girl Was Young
Young and Innocent
Thriller, Mystery, Crime
1937, Great Britain
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