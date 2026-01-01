Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Nancy Kovack
Nancy Kovack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Kovack
Nancy Kovack
Nancy Kovack
Date of Birth
11 March 1935
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
Jason and the Argonauts
(1963)
5.9
Marooned
(1969)
5.7
Frankie and Johnny
(1966)
Filmography
5.9
Marooned
Marooned
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
1969, USA
5.7
Frankie and Johnny
Frankie and Johnny
Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1966, USA
7.3
Jason and the Argonauts
Jason and the Argonauts
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
1963, USA / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree