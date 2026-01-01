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Nancy Kovack Nancy Kovack
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Kovack

Nancy Kovack

Nancy Kovack

Date of Birth
11 March 1935
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Jason and the Argonauts 7.3
Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
Marooned 5.9
Marooned (1969)
Frankie and Johnny 5.7
Frankie and Johnny (1966)

Filmography

Marooned 5.9
Marooned Marooned
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 1969, USA
Frankie and Johnny 5.7
Frankie and Johnny Frankie and Johnny
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1966, USA
Jason and the Argonauts 7.3
Jason and the Argonauts Jason and the Argonauts
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 1963, USA / Great Britain
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