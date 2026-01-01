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Filmography
Leslie Woodhall
Leslie Woodhall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Woodhall
Leslie Woodhall
Leslie Woodhall
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
CQ
(2001)
5.1
Belle du Seigneur
(2012)
Filmography
5.1
Belle du Seigneur
Belle du Seigneur
Drama, Romantic
2012, France / Luxembourg / Germany / Belgium / Switzerland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
CQ
CQ
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2001, France / Italy / Luxembourg / USA
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