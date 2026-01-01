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About
Filmography
Myron McCormick
Myron McCormick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Myron McCormick
Myron McCormick
Myron McCormick
Date of Birth
8 February 1908
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
30 July 1962
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Hustler
(1961)
6.7
Not as a Stranger
(1955)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
1961
1955
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.9
The Hustler
The Hustler
Sport, Drama
1961, USA
6.7
Not as a Stranger
Not as a Stranger
Romantic, Drama
1955, USA
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