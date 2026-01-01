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Myron McCormick Myron McCormick
Kinoafisha Persons Myron McCormick

Myron McCormick

Myron McCormick

Date of Birth
8 February 1908
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
30 July 1962
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler (1961)
Not as a Stranger 6.7
Not as a Stranger (1955)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler The Hustler
Sport, Drama 1961, USA
Not as a Stranger 6.7
Not as a Stranger Not as a Stranger
Romantic, Drama 1955, USA
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