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Carole Wells
Carole Wells
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carole Wells
Carole Wells
Carole Wells
Date of Birth
31 August 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Funny Lady
(1975)
Filmography
6.2
Funny Lady
Funny Lady
Musical, Comedy, Drama
1975, USA
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