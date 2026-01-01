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Carole Wells Carole Wells
Kinoafisha Persons Carole Wells

Carole Wells

Carole Wells

Date of Birth
31 August 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Funny Lady 6.2
Funny Lady (1975)

Filmography

Funny Lady 6.2
Funny Lady Funny Lady
Musical, Comedy, Drama 1975, USA
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