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Melvin Frank
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melvin Frank
Melvin Frank
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melvin Frank
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
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