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Kinoafisha Persons Melvin Frank Awards

Awards and nominations of Melvin Frank

Melvin Frank
Awards and nominations of Melvin Frank
Academy Awards, USA 1974 Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1947 Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
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