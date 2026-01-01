Menu
Melvin Frank
Melvin Frank
Date of Birth
13 August 1913
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
13 October 1988
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.6
White Christmas
(1954)
5.7
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
(1976)
4.3
Are We Done Yet?
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Musical
Romantic
Western
Year
All
2007
1976
1954
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Producer
1
Director
1
4.3
Are We Done Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Family, Comedy
2007, USA
5.7
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
Western, Comedy
1976, USA
7.6
White Christmas
White Christmas
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1954, USA
