Melvin Frank

Date of Birth
13 August 1913
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
13 October 1988
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

White Christmas 7.6
White Christmas (1954)
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox 5.7
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox (1976)
Are We Done Yet? 4.3
Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Are We Done Yet? 4.3
Are We Done Yet? Are We Done Yet?
Family, Comedy 2007, USA
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox 5.7
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
Western, Comedy 1976, USA
White Christmas 7.6
White Christmas White Christmas
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1954, USA
