Megan Mullally
Awards
Awards and nominations of Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Megan Mullally
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
