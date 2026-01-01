Menu
Awards and nominations of Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
