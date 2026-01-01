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About
Maggie Carey
Maggie Carey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Carey
Maggie Carey
Maggie Carey
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.2
Barry
(2018)
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
8.1
Silicon Valley
(2014)
Filmography
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Comedy
2026, USA
7.2
Adults
Comedy
2025, USA
6.5
The Girls on the Bus
Drama
2024, USA
7.9
Twisted Metal
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Comedy
2021, USA
6.3
Mr. Mayor
Comedy
2021, USA
7.5
Never Have I Ever
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
7.1
Single Parents
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
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