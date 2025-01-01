Menu
Alexandria DeBerry

Date of Birth
26 October 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

90 Feet from Home 5.3
90 Feet from Home (2019)
The Starving Games 4.5
The Starving Games (2013)
A.N.T. Farm 0.0
A.N.T. Farm (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 2 TV Shows 2 Actress 4
The Hunting Wives
The Hunting Wives
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
90 Feet from Home 5.3
90 Feet from Home 90 Feet from Home
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Starving Games 4.5
The Starving Games The Starving Games
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
A.N.T. Farm
A.N.T. Farm
Drama, Comedy, Music 2011, USA
