Alexandria DeBerry
Alexandria DeBerry
Alexandria DeBerry
Date of Birth
26 October 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.3
90 Feet from Home
(2019)
4.5
The Starving Games
(2013)
0.0
A.N.T. Farm
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2019
2013
2011
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
The Hunting Wives
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
5.3
90 Feet from Home
90 Feet from Home
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
The Starving Games
The Starving Games
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
A.N.T. Farm
Drama, Comedy, Music
2011, USA
