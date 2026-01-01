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Lucy Griffiths Lucy Griffiths
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Griffiths

Lucy Griffiths

Lucy Griffiths

Date of Birth
10 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Preacher 7.9
Preacher (2016)
True Blood 7.9
True Blood (2008)
Robin Hood 7.6
Robin Hood (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Preacher 7.9
Preacher
Drama, Detective, Fantasy, Horror 2016, USA
Uncanny 6.2
Uncanny Uncanny
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Constantine 7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror 2014, USA
Winter's Tale 6.5
Winter's Tale Winter's Tale
Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Detective 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Last Summer 5.8
Last Summer Last Summer
Drama 2014, Italy
The Numbers Station 5.6
The Numbers Station The Numbers Station
Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
True Blood 7.9
True Blood
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2008, USA
Robin Hood 7.6
Robin Hood
Drama, Action, Adventure 2006, Great Britain
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