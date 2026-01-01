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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucy Griffiths
Lucy Griffiths
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Griffiths
Lucy Griffiths
Lucy Griffiths
Date of Birth
10 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.9
Preacher
(2016)
7.9
True Blood
(2008)
7.6
Robin Hood
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2015
2014
2012
2008
2006
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
8
7.9
Preacher
Drama, Detective, Fantasy, Horror
2016, USA
6.2
Uncanny
Uncanny
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror
2014, USA
6.5
Winter's Tale
Winter's Tale
Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Detective
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Last Summer
Last Summer
Drama
2014, Italy
5.6
The Numbers Station
The Numbers Station
Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
True Blood
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2008, USA
7.6
Robin Hood
Drama, Action, Adventure
2006, Great Britain
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