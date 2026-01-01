Menu
Marcia DeBonis
Date of Birth
4 June 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
12 and Holding
(2005)
7.2
Merry Good Enough
(2023)
7.1
The Chair
(2021)
Filmography
8
6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
7.3
Merry Good Enough
Merry Good Enough
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
5.5
Booger
Booger
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Chair
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
3.9
That's What She Said
That's What She Said
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Letters to Juliet
Letters to Juliet
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
12 and Holding
Twelve and Holding
Drama
2005, USA
6.3
13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2004, USA
