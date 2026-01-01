Menu
Marcia DeBonis

Date of Birth
4 June 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

12 and Holding 7.8
12 and Holding (2005)
Merry Good Enough 7.2
Merry Good Enough (2023)
The Chair 7.1
The Chair (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sometimes I Think About Dying 6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying Sometimes I Think About Dying
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
Merry Good Enough 7.3
Merry Good Enough Merry Good Enough
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Booger 5.5
Booger Booger
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Chair 7.1
The Chair
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
That's What She Said 3.9
That's What She Said That's What She Said
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Letters to Juliet 7.1
Letters to Juliet Letters to Juliet
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
12 and Holding 7.8
12 and Holding Twelve and Holding
Drama 2005, USA
13 Going on 30 6.3
13 Going on 30 13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
