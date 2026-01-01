Menu
Martha Vickers
Martha Vickers

Date of Birth
28 May 1925
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
2 November 1971
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Big Sleep 7.8
The Big Sleep (1946)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Big Sleep 7.8
The Big Sleep The Big Sleep
Film-Noir, Detective, Crime, Thriller 1946, USA
