Martha Vickers
Martha Vickers
Martha Vickers
Martha Vickers
Martha Vickers
Date of Birth
28 May 1925
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
2 November 1971
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Big Sleep
(1946)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Film-Noir
Thriller
Year
All
1946
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.8
The Big Sleep
The Big Sleep
Film-Noir, Detective, Crime, Thriller
1946, USA
