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Filmography
Leon Theremin
Leon Theremin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leon Theremin
Leon Theremin
Leon Theremin
Date of Birth
28 August 1896
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 November 1993
Popular Films
5.7
Elektro Moskva
(2013)
Filmography
5.7
Elektro Moskva
Electro Moscow
Documentary
2013, Austria
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