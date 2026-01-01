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Leon Theremin Leon Theremin
Kinoafisha Persons Leon Theremin

Leon Theremin

Leon Theremin

Date of Birth
28 August 1896
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 November 1993

Popular Films

Elektro Moskva 5.7
Elektro Moskva (2013)

Filmography

Elektro Moskva 5.7
Elektro Moskva Electro Moscow
Documentary 2013, Austria
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