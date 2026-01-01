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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lydia Look Lydia Look
Kinoafisha Persons Lydia Look

Lydia Look

Lydia Look

Date of Birth
30 April 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

White Snake 7.0
White Snake (2019)
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire 7.0
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024)
NCIS: Los Angeles 6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles (2009)

Filmography

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire 7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2024, USA
NCIS: Hawaiʻi 6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, USA
White Snake 7
White Snake Bai she: yuan qi
Animation, Romantic, Fantasy 2019, China / USA
Battle of the Damned 5
Battle of the Damned Battle of the Damned
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
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NCIS: Los Angeles 6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime 2009, USA
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior 5.4
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Action, Adventure, Family 2006, USA
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