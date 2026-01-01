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About
Filmography
Lydia Look
Lydia Look
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Look
Lydia Look
Lydia Look
Date of Birth
30 April 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
White Snake
(2019)
7.0
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
(2024)
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
(2009)
Filmography
7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2024, USA
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
7
White Snake
Bai she: yuan qi
Animation, Romantic, Fantasy
2019, China / USA
5
Battle of the Damned
Battle of the Damned
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, USA
5.4
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Action, Adventure, Family
2006, USA
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