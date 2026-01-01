Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Deklin
Mark Deklin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Deklin
Mark Deklin
Mark Deklin
Date of Birth
3 December 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
Devious Maids
(2013)
5.4
Tarzan
(2013)
4.2
The Answer
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2013
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
4.2
The Answer
The Answer
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
7.8
Devious Maids
Drama, Crime
2013, USA
5.4
Tarzan
Tarzan
Animation, Family
2013, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree