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Filmography
Michael Kessler
Michael Kessler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Kessler
Michael Kessler
Michael Kessler
Date of Birth
24 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Schtonk
(1992)
6.6
Perfect Match
(2024)
6.1
Vampire Sisters
(2012)
Filmography
6.6
Perfect Match
Perfect Match
Romantic
2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Vampire Sisters 3: Journey to Transylvania
Die Vampirschwestern 3 - Reise nach Transsilvanien
Adventure, Family
2016, Germany
5.3
Vampire Sisters 2: Bats in the Belly
Die Vampirschwestern 2
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2014, Germany
6.1
Vampire Sisters
Die Vampirschwestern
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Family, Comedy
2012, Germany
Watch trailer
5.6
The Crocodiles: All for One
Vorstadtkrokodile 3
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2011, Germany
7.1
Schtonk
Schtonk
Comedy, Crime
1992, Germany
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