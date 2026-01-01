Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Kessler Michael Kessler
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Kessler

Michael Kessler

Michael Kessler

Date of Birth
24 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Schtonk 7.1
Schtonk (1992)
Perfect Match 6.6
Perfect Match (2024)
Vampire Sisters 6.1
Vampire Sisters (2012)

Filmography

Perfect Match 6.6
Perfect Match Perfect Match
Romantic 2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
Vampire Sisters 3: Journey to Transylvania 5.3
Vampire Sisters 3: Journey to Transylvania Die Vampirschwestern 3 - Reise nach Transsilvanien
Adventure, Family 2016, Germany
Vampire Sisters 2: Bats in the Belly 5.3
Vampire Sisters 2: Bats in the Belly Die Vampirschwestern 2
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2014, Germany
Vampire Sisters 6.1
Vampire Sisters Die Vampirschwestern
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Family, Comedy 2012, Germany
Watch trailer
The Crocodiles: All for One 5.6
The Crocodiles: All for One Vorstadtkrokodile 3
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2011, Germany
Schtonk 7.1
Schtonk Schtonk
Comedy, Crime 1992, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more