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Meni Yaish
Meni Yaish
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meni Yaish
Meni Yaish
Meni Yaish
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Our Father
(2016)
6.8
God's Neighbors
(2012)
6.7
Juda
(2017)
Filmography
6.7
Juda
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2017, Israel
7
Our Father
The Bouncer
Drama
2016, France / Israel
6.8
God's Neighbors
Ha-Mashgihim
Drama
2012, Israel
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