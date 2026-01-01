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Meni Yaish Meni Yaish
Kinoafisha Persons Meni Yaish

Meni Yaish

Meni Yaish

Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Our Father 7.0
Our Father (2016)
God's Neighbors 6.8
God's Neighbors (2012)
Juda 6.7
Juda (2017)

Filmography

Juda 6.7
Juda
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2017, Israel
Our Father 7
Our Father The Bouncer
Drama 2016, France / Israel
God's Neighbors 6.8
God's Neighbors Ha-Mashgihim
Drama 2012, Israel
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