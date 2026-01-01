Menu
Marialy Rivas
Marialy Rivas
Marialy Rivas
Date of Birth
22 April 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Perry Mason
(2020)
6.4
Young and Wild
(2012)
6.2
The Jetty
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2019
2012
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Writer
1
Director
4
6.2
The Jetty
Crime, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
7.3
Perry Mason
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, USA
5.9
The Pack
Drama, Thriller
2019, Chile
6.4
Young and Wild
Joven y alocada
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2012, Chile
Watch trailer
