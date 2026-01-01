Menu
Marialy Rivas

Date of Birth
22 April 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Perry Mason 7.3
Perry Mason (2020)
Young and Wild 6.4
Young and Wild (2012)
The Jetty 6.2
The Jetty (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Jetty 6.2
The Jetty
Crime, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Perry Mason 7.3
Perry Mason
Drama, Crime, Detective 2020, USA
The Pack 5.9
The Pack
Drama, Thriller 2019, Chile
Young and Wild 6.4
Young and Wild Joven y alocada
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2012, Chile
