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About
Filmography
Luc Verhoeven
Luc Verhoeven
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luc Verhoeven
Luc Verhoeven
Luc Verhoeven
Date of Birth
23 December 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Come as You Are
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Come as You Are
Hasta la Vista
Drama, Comedy
2011, Belgium
Watch trailer
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