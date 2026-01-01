Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Abou Bakar
Abou Bakar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abou Bakar
Abou Bakar
Abou Bakar
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
In the Land of the Deaf
(1992)
7.2
My New Partner
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Year
All
1992
1984
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.7
In the Land of the Deaf
Le pays des sourds
Documentary
1992, France / Great Britain / Italy / Switzerland
7.2
My New Partner
Ripoux, Les
Comedy
1984, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree