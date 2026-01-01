Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Abou Bakar Abou Bakar
Kinoafisha Persons Abou Bakar

Abou Bakar

Abou Bakar

Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

In the Land of the Deaf 7.7
In the Land of the Deaf (1992)
My New Partner 7.2
My New Partner (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Land of the Deaf 7.7
In the Land of the Deaf Le pays des sourds
Documentary 1992, France / Great Britain / Italy / Switzerland
My New Partner 7.2
My New Partner Ripoux, Les
Comedy 1984, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more