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Lorna Dempsey Lorna Dempsey
Kinoafisha Persons Lorna Dempsey

Lorna Dempsey

Lorna Dempsey

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Stitches 5.7
Stitches (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stitches 5.7
Stitches Stitches
Comedy, Horror 2012, Ireland
Watch trailer
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