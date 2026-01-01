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Lorna Dempsey
Lorna Dempsey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorna Dempsey
Lorna Dempsey
Lorna Dempsey
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.7
Stitches
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
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Comedy
Horror
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.7
Stitches
Stitches
Comedy, Horror
2012, Ireland
Watch trailer
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