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Michael Tiddes Michael Tiddes
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Tiddes

Michael Tiddes

Michael Tiddes

Date of Birth
30 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

A Haunted House 6.1
A Haunted House (2013)
Naked 5.4
Naked (2017)
A Haunted House 2 5.2
A Haunted House 2 (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Sextuplets 4.4
Sextuplets Sextuplets
Comedy 2019, USA
Naked 5.4
Naked Naked
Comedy 2017, USA
Fifty Shades of Black 4.6
Fifty Shades of Black Fifty Shades of Black
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
A Haunted House 2 5.3
A Haunted House 2 A Haunted House 2
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
A Haunted House 6.1
A Haunted House A Haunted House
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
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