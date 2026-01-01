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About
Filmography
Michael Tiddes
Michael Tiddes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Tiddes
Michael Tiddes
Michael Tiddes
Date of Birth
30 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.1
A Haunted House
(2013)
5.4
Naked
(2017)
5.2
A Haunted House 2
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Year
All
2026
2019
2017
2016
2014
2013
All
6
Films
6
Director
6
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Sextuplets
Sextuplets
Comedy
2019, USA
5.4
Naked
Naked
Comedy
2017, USA
4.6
Fifty Shades of Black
Fifty Shades of Black
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
A Haunted House 2
A Haunted House 2
Horror, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
A Haunted House
A Haunted House
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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