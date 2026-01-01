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Emily Cruse
Emily Cruse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Cruse
Emily Cruse
Emily Cruse
Date of Birth
19 May 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
You & Me Forever
(2013)
Filmography
5.8
You & Me Forever
You & Me Forever
Drama
2013, Denmark
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