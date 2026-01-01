Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jay-Z
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jay-Z
Jay-Z
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jay-Z
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Movie Song
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree