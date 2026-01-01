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Kinoafisha Persons Jay-Z Awards

Awards and nominations of Jay-Z

Jay-Z
Awards and nominations of Jay-Z
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
 Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Movie Song
Nominee
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