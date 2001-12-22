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Lance Fuller Lance Fuller
Kinoafisha Persons Lance Fuller

Lance Fuller

Lance Fuller

Date of Birth
6 December 1928
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
22 December 2001
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Scarlet Street 7.7
Scarlet Street (1945)
Cattle Queen of Montana 5.6
Cattle Queen of Montana (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cattle Queen of Montana 5.6
Cattle Queen of Montana Cattle Queen of Montana
Western 1954, USA
Scarlet Street 7.7
Scarlet Street Scarlet Street
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1945, USA
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