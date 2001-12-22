Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lance Fuller
Lance Fuller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance Fuller
Lance Fuller
Lance Fuller
Date of Birth
6 December 1928
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
22 December 2001
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Scarlet Street
(1945)
5.6
Cattle Queen of Montana
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Western
Year
All
1954
1945
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.6
Cattle Queen of Montana
Cattle Queen of Montana
Western
1954, USA
7.7
Scarlet Street
Scarlet Street
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1945, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree