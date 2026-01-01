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About
Filmography
Miori Takimoto
Miori Takimoto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miori Takimoto
Miori Takimoto
Miori Takimoto
Date of Birth
16 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Wind Rises
(2013)
Tickets
5.3
Sadako 2 3D
(2013)
Filmography
7.7
The Wind Rises
Kaze tachinu / The Wind Rises
Drama, Animation, Anime
2013, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.3
Sadako 2 3D
Sadako 3D 2
Horror
2013, Japan
Watch trailer
Show more
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