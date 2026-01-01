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Miori Takimoto Miori Takimoto
Kinoafisha Persons Miori Takimoto

Miori Takimoto

Miori Takimoto

Date of Birth
16 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Wind Rises 7.7
The Wind Rises (2013)
Sadako 2 3D 5.3
Sadako 2 3D (2013)

Filmography

The Wind Rises 7.7
The Wind Rises Kaze tachinu / The Wind Rises
Drama, Animation, Anime 2013, Japan
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Tickets
Sadako 2 3D 5.3
Sadako 2 3D Sadako 3D 2
Horror 2013, Japan
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