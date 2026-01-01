Menu
Melissa Disney
Melissa Disney
Melissa Disney
Melissa Disney
Date of Birth
20 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Voice actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Superman vs. The Elite
(2012)
6.6
Superman: Unbound
(2013)
5.6
Top Cat
(2011)
Filmography
6.6
Superman: Unbound
Superman Unbound
Animation, Action, Adventure
2013, USA
7
Superman vs. The Elite
Superman vs. The Elite
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
5.6
Top Cat
Don gato y su pandilla
Animation, Comedy, Family
2011, Mexico / Argentina / Great Britain
Watch trailer
