Melissa Disney

Date of Birth
20 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Voice actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Superman vs. The Elite 7.0
Superman vs. The Elite (2012)
Superman: Unbound 6.6
Superman: Unbound (2013)
Top Cat 5.6
Top Cat (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Superman: Unbound 6.6
Superman: Unbound Superman Unbound
Animation, Action, Adventure 2013, USA
Superman vs. The Elite 7
Superman vs. The Elite Superman vs. The Elite
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Top Cat 5.6
Top Cat Don gato y su pandilla
Animation, Comedy, Family 2011, Mexico / Argentina / Great Britain
