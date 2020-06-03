Midge Ware

Menu
Date of Birth
20 October 1927
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
3 June 2020
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Five Minutes to Live 5.6
Five Minutes to Live Five Minutes to Live
Musical, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1961, USA
