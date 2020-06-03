Menu
Midge Ware
Midge Ware
Date of Birth
20 October 1927
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
3 June 2020
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
Five Minutes to Live
(1961)
Filmography
5.6
Five Minutes to Live
Five Minutes to Live
Musical, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1961, USA
