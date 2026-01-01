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Filmography
Michael Harkins
Michael Harkins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Harkins
Michael Harkins
Michael Harkins
Date of Birth
12 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
4.0
Louis & Frank
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
1998
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4
Louis & Frank
Louis and Frank
Musical, Drama, Comedy
1998, France / USA
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