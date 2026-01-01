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Filmography
Nancy Fisher
Nancy Fisher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Fisher
Nancy Fisher
Nancy Fisher
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Imposter
(2012)
Filmography
6.8
The Imposter
The Imposter
Documentary, Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
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