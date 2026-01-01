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Alex Kalognomos Alex Kalognomos
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Kalognomos

Alex Kalognomos

Alex Kalognomos

Date of Birth
22 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lost and Found in Armenia 6.5
Lost and Found in Armenia (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lost and Found in Armenia 6.5
Lost and Found in Armenia Lost and Found in Armenia
Comedy 2012, USA / Armenia
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