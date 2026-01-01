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Alex Kalognomos
Alex Kalognomos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Kalognomos
Alex Kalognomos
Alex Kalognomos
Date of Birth
22 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
Lost and Found in Armenia
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.5
Lost and Found in Armenia
Lost and Found in Armenia
Comedy
2012, USA / Armenia
Watch trailer
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