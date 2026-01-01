Menu
Adam Levin

Date of Birth
18 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Clapper 5.2
The Clapper The Clapper
Comedy 2017, USA
Begin Again 7.4
Begin Again Begin again
Musical, Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2013, USA
The Voice 7.1
The Voice
Reality-TV 2011, USA
