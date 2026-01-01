Menu
Adam Levin
Adam Levin
Adam Levin
Adam Levin
Date of Birth
18 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Begin Again
(2013)
7.1
The Voice
(2011)
5.2
The Clapper
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Reality-TV
Romantic
Year
All
2017
2013
2011
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
5.2
The Clapper
The Clapper
Comedy
2017, USA
7.4
Begin Again
Begin again
Musical, Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Voice
Reality-TV
2011, USA
