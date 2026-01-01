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About
Filmography
Laurent Gendron
Laurent Gendron
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Gendron
Laurent Gendron
Laurent Gendron
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Suicide Shop
(2012)
6.8
Les Anges gardiens
(1995)
6.6
Le Solitaire
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2012
1995
1987
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.9
The Suicide Shop
Le magasin des suicides / The Suicide Shop
Comedy, Animation, Musical
2012, France / Canada / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.8
Les Anges gardiens
Anges gardiens, Les
Action, Comedy
1995, France
6.6
Le Solitaire
Solitaire, Le
Action, Thriller
1987, France
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