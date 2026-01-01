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Laurent Gendron Laurent Gendron
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Gendron

Laurent Gendron

Laurent Gendron

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Suicide Shop 6.9
The Suicide Shop (2012)
Les Anges gardiens 6.8
Les Anges gardiens (1995)
Le Solitaire 6.6
Le Solitaire (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Suicide Shop 6.9
The Suicide Shop Le magasin des suicides / The Suicide Shop
Comedy, Animation, Musical 2012, France / Canada / Belgium
Watch trailer
Les Anges gardiens 6.8
Les Anges gardiens Anges gardiens, Les
Action, Comedy 1995, France
Le Solitaire 6.6
Le Solitaire Solitaire, Le
Action, Thriller 1987, France
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