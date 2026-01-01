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Kinoafisha Persons David Mendenhall Awards

Awards and nominations of David Mendenhall

David Mendenhall
Awards and nominations of David Mendenhall
Razzie Awards 1988 Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst New Star
Winner
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