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Filmography
Leonard Gaines
Leonard Gaines
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonard Gaines
Leonard Gaines
Leonard Gaines
Date of Birth
13 September 1922
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
15 February 2007
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Rocky II
(1979)
7.4
New York, New York
(1977)
6.6
Where the Buffalo Roam
(1980)
Filmography
6.6
Where the Buffalo Roam
Where the Buffalo Roam
Biography, Comedy
1980, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Rocky II
Rocky II
Drama, Sport
1979, USA
7.4
New York, New York
New York, New York
Musical, Romantic, Drama
1977, USA
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