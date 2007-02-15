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Leonard Gaines Leonard Gaines
Kinoafisha Persons Leonard Gaines

Leonard Gaines

Leonard Gaines

Date of Birth
13 September 1922
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
15 February 2007
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Rocky II 7.9
Rocky II (1979)
New York, New York 7.4
New York, New York (1977)
Where the Buffalo Roam 6.6
Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Filmography

Where the Buffalo Roam 6.6
Where the Buffalo Roam Where the Buffalo Roam
Biography, Comedy 1980, USA
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Rocky II 7.9
Rocky II Rocky II
Drama, Sport 1979, USA
New York, New York 7.4
New York, New York New York, New York
Musical, Romantic, Drama 1977, USA
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