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Montserrat Lombard
Montserrat Lombard Montserrat Lombard
Kinoafisha Persons Montserrat Lombard

Montserrat Lombard

Montserrat Lombard

Date of Birth
1 August 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ashes to Ashes 8.1
Ashes to Ashes (2008)
The Death of Bunny Munro 7.5
The Death of Bunny Munro (2025)
7.3
Bliss! (2015)

Filmography

The Death of Bunny Munro 7.5
The Death of Bunny Munro
Drama 2025, Australia
Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories 6.2
Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories
Drama, Comedy, Horror, 2016, Great Britain
7.3
Bliss! Bliss!
Adventure, Drama 2015, Great Britain
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St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold 5.4
St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold
Comedy, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
Ashes to Ashes 8.1
Ashes to Ashes
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2008, Great Britain
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