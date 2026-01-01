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Filmography
Montserrat Lombard
Montserrat Lombard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Montserrat Lombard
Montserrat Lombard
Montserrat Lombard
Date of Birth
1 August 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Ashes to Ashes
(2008)
7.5
The Death of Bunny Munro
(2025)
7.3
Bliss!
(2015)
Filmography
7.5
The Death of Bunny Munro
Drama
2025, Australia
6.2
Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories
Drama, Comedy, Horror,
2016, Great Britain
7.3
Bliss!
Bliss!
Adventure, Drama
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.4
St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold
St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold
Comedy, Adventure
2009, Great Britain
8.1
Ashes to Ashes
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2008, Great Britain
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