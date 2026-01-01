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Filmography
Leah Ayres
Leah Ayres
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leah Ayres
Leah Ayres
Leah Ayres
Date of Birth
28 May 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Bloodsport
(1988)
5.6
Eddie Macon's Run
(1983)
Filmography
7.3
Bloodsport
Bloodsport
Sport, Drama, Action
1988, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Eddie Macon's Run
Eddie Macon's Run
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action
1983, USA
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