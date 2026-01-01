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Leah Ayres
Leah Ayres Leah Ayres
Kinoafisha Persons Leah Ayres

Leah Ayres

Leah Ayres

Date of Birth
28 May 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Bloodsport 7.3
Bloodsport (1988)
Eddie Macon's Run 5.6
Eddie Macon's Run (1983)

Filmography

Bloodsport 7.3
Bloodsport Bloodsport
Sport, Drama, Action 1988, USA
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Eddie Macon's Run 5.6
Eddie Macon's Run Eddie Macon's Run
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action 1983, USA
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