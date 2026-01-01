Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lisa Dunsheath Lisa Dunsheath
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Dunsheath

Lisa Dunsheath

Lisa Dunsheath

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Eddie Macon's Run 5.6
Eddie Macon's Run (1983)

Filmography

Eddie Macon's Run 5.6
Eddie Macon's Run Eddie Macon's Run
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action 1983, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more