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Filmography
Lisa Dunsheath
Lisa Dunsheath
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Dunsheath
Lisa Dunsheath
Lisa Dunsheath
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
5.6
Eddie Macon's Run
(1983)
Filmography
5.6
Eddie Macon's Run
Eddie Macon's Run
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action
1983, USA
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